As Semgroup (SEMG) Share Value Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Holding; Water Island Capital Raised Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake by $1.53 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 87,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 1.26 million shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 254,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.88 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.46 million, up from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 668,639 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Capital Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 709,516 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 27,947 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 46,429 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 22,073 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 31,300 shares stake. Lpl Lc has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 11,425 shares. 6.69M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Blackrock Inc reported 5.19 million shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company stated it has 34,206 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zimmer Ptnrs Lp invested in 604,691 shares. Advsr Asset holds 985,603 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 159,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 136,000 shares to 7.22 million shares, valued at $180.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 221,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $187.44 million activity. The insider Buffalo Investor I – L.P. sold $93.72 million.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 18,864 shares to 132,801 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,150 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold PACB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 86.37 million shares or 5.30% less from 91.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.04% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Alpine Assocs Mgmt accumulated 6.08 million shares or 1.08% of the stock. Water Island Limited Company owns 3.88M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 257,592 shares or 0% of the stock. American Interest Grp Inc has 90,505 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0% or 13,381 shares. Us Bank De owns 400 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Llp has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 21,000 shares. 57,605 were accumulated by Voya Management Lc. Oracle Management Inc owns 1.11M shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Westwood Holdings Gru holds 0.01% or 180,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 19,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.