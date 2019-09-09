As Semgroup (SEMG) Share Price Declined, Salient Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding by $35.94 Million; Janney Montgomery Scott Maintains Holding in Wendys Co (WEN)

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 667,177 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 58.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 36,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 99,029 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 62,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s reported earnings that beat analyst expectations on Monday; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MLN FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – California Today: California Today: Shabbat at a Wendy’s in Palm Desert

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 62,687 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 6,022 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 52,659 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Llc owns 5.22M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 37,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr invested in 0.01% or 74,105 shares. 2.64M are owned by Shapiro Capital Limited Co. Geode Capital Lc invested in 790,490 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 190,120 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 93,904 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 52,191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). The Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 112,394 shares to 215,899 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

