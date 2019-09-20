As Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) by $1.59 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 41,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 33,057 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 74,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 119,613 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecommunications to Attend Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Celebrates National Park Week with Special Events; 08/05/2018 – DAVID L. HEIMBACH JOINS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AS COO; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 24/04/2018 – USCIS: 5/03/2018 5 – 7 p.m. (Eastern) USCIS Library Information Desk Shenandoah Branch Library 2111 SW 19 St. Miami, FL 33145; 04/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Hosts Wildflower Weekend

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 77,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 387,656 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.03M, down from 465,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Selective Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 564,401 shares traded or 120.11% up from the average. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 44,109 shares to 60,461 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 414,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SHEN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.51 million shares or 1.77% less from 23.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 6,178 shares. Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.24% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 8,129 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 174,129 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 22,449 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 144,435 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 247,225 shares. Vanguard reported 0.01% stake. 39,379 are owned by Lpl Ltd. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 240,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,070 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SHEN’s profit will be $15.96M for 25.21 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 45.88 million shares or 0.13% more from 45.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Profund Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,559 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Com holds 0% or 3,337 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 46,261 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 44,344 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 40,696 shares. C M Bidwell And owns 2,550 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc holds 0.06% or 31,280 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 1.30 million shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Lc has 0.01% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Partners Limited Liability Com reported 22,834 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). State Street Corporation owns 1.87M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,575 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $66.50 million for 16.70 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 55,197 shares to 261,807 shares, valued at $19.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Indl Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT) by 93,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).