As Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Cut Its Position; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered by $6.96 Million Its Position

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.44M shares traded or 264.12% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 30,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 158,514 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, down from 188,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.73. About 155,243 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11,910 shares to 93,375 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management has invested 0.05% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 29,162 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shelton owns 0.02% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 373 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Smithfield Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). 32,877 are owned by Aurora Counsel. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 62,804 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 79,563 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,364 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 2.42 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 6,124 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 22,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,357 were accumulated by Diversified Trust Communications. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 125,956 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,753 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated has 25,671 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 5,753 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi reported 100 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Cap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 55,250 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 122,192 shares. Financial Management Professionals, a Texas-based fund reported 250 shares. Us State Bank De reported 26,026 shares. Whitnell Communication accumulated 1.6% or 258,544 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 20,097 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 6.35 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW) by 31,424 shares to 475,181 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 449,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).