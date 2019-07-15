As Select Medical Holdings Ord (SEM) Share Price Declined, Everence Capital Management Increased Holding; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shares Declined, Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 28,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 193,461 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 221,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 290,802 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA)

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Ord (SEM) by 201.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 23,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,150 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, up from 11,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 73,500 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (NYSE:IFF) by 4,768 shares to 2,880 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Ord (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,774 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Ord (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management has 0.04% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 45,851 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 25,038 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 95,728 shares. Citigroup accumulated 76,830 shares. Victory Cap Inc stated it has 2.04 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 182,819 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Corp holds 37,977 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Par Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). American Int Grp Inc stated it has 81,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Petrus Tru Com Lta has 0.11% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 39,656 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com invested in 541 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com accumulated 354,473 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $1.61 million activity. $538,736 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were sold by Haqq Christopher. 2,000 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares with value of $39,000 were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC. Shares for $273,433 were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E. on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 20,478 shares to 459,933 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Shotspotter Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 75 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 19,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc holds 9,607 shares. Principal Grp holds 0% or 12,585 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 1.54 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Highline Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.69% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,276 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 477,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 36,255 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 274,229 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. California-based Old West Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).