As Select Medical Holdings Corpor (SEM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Leuthold Group Lowered Its Stake by $510,622; Rivulet Capital Decreased Its Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Position by $56.60 Million; Share Value Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 410,075 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 320,766 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (SEM) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 36,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The hedge fund held 203,839 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 240,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corpor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 126,255 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 16,745 shares to 69,529 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

