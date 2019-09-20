As Select Bancorp (SLCT) Stock Price Declined, Jcsd Capital Trimmed by $1.44 Million Its Holding; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Increases Holding in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 131,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 426,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, down from 557,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 104,749 shares traded or 148.69% up from the average. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.34M shares traded or 249.16% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Financial Bankshares To Present At The 2019 Gulf South Bank Conference – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Thaxton Kirk W. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B.. 128 shares valued at $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. The insider DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx owns 24,657 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 0.1% or 400,025 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 6,892 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 1,174 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 17,162 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment Inc holds 41,760 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 98,490 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 3,300 shares to 16,114 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,686 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Select Bancorp Announces Plans to Close Washington, NC Location – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Select Bancorp Announces New Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jun 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (FGD) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top CBD Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 02, 2019.