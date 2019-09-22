As Select Bancorp (SLCT) Market Value Declined, Holder Jcsd Capital Decreased by $1.44 Million Its Stake; As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed by $608,000 Its Holding

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 131,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 426,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 557,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 104,749 shares traded or 134.45% up from the average. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 203,397 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares to 70,400 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SLCT’s profit will be $3.85M for 13.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Select Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.