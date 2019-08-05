As Select Bancorp New (SLCT) Market Valuation Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Position by $340,483; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Trimmed Slm (SLM) Stake by $306,000; Market Valuation Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (SLCT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 30,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The hedge fund held 240,047 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 271,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 42,462 shares traded or 146.17% up from the average. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99,000, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.77 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Holdings Buys New 1.7% Position in SLM; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $2.0 BLN, UP 7 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Two SLM Student Loan Trusts; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: SLM SOLUTIONS INCREASES REVENUE BY 2.2 PERCENT IN CHALLENGING 2017 FISCAL YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT ADDED SLM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 03/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing for Law Students Preparing for the Bar

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares to 184,052 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 148,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Tap Into Dividend Growth Outside The U.S. – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Popular Healthcare Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jul 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Pfizer (PFE) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sallie Mae to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 24 – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SLM – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sallie Mae’s Bonnie Rumbold Receives 2019 Corporate Champion Award From Year Up Wilmington – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.