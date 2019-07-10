As Sei Investments (WAB) Market Value Declined, Hahn Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $79.03 Million; Loudon Investment Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 690,977 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 10,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 13,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 5.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 335,011 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.1% or 26,870 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 110,423 shares. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,470 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,095 shares. Granite Partners Lc reported 39,111 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 86,100 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 677,895 shares. Summit Group Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,000 shares. 2,068 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation. Guinness Asset Mgmt has 2.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 276,000 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 3.18% or 430,600 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 3.10M shares stake. Oarsman Capital, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,780 shares. Headinvest Limited Co holds 32,408 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares to 56,552 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.85M for 29.05 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS) by 100,038 shares to 488,974 shares, valued at $42.64B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:ROP) by 911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,445 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NYSE:FNF).