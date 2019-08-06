As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Valuation Rose, Holder Rdl Financial Increased Its Position; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Market Value Rose, Wellington Management Group Llp Has Increased Holding by $595,219

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 454,756 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 913,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.40M, up from 897,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 523,614 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 82,479 shares to 50,743 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 449,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,944 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

