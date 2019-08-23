As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Towercrest Capital Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $385,749; Stock Rose

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $9.95 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 39.10M shares traded or 49.09% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 82.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 26,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The hedge fund held 5,677 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 31,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 289,885 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 303,987 shares to 318,887 shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 614,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (Call).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.36M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 232,115 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,905 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 22,629 shares stake. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 105,500 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). The Kentucky-based Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bridges has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.09 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.22% or 55,888 shares. Davenport Limited Co has 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Shelton Cap holds 0.04% or 483 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 955 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

