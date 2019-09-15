As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Holder Haverford Financial Services Cut Its Stake

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The hedge fund held 12,721 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $714,000, down from 46,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 395,716 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16,700 shares to 27,401 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.87 million for 18.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

