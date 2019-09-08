As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Shares Rose, Rk Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; As Avnet (AVT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 289,739 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc analyzed 26,690 shares as the company's stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 200,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 227,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 601,044 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 176,745 shares. 855,166 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 427,490 shares. Euclidean Techs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 114,203 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Menta Cap Lc owns 26,791 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd owns 46,229 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Com owns 113,627 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 120,547 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares to 151,628 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $64.12M for 16.85 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86M for 17.52 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 17,370 shares to 116,643 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.