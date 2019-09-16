As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Upped Its Holding; At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose While Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Lifted by $751,839 Its Holding

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 22,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 28,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23 million shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 57,660 shares as the company's stock rose 10.93% . The hedge fund held 347,565 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50M, up from 289,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 395,716 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Financial accumulated 0.87% or 22,332 shares. Mariner Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Leavell Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 10,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 6,855 were reported by Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 714,872 shares. Globeflex Lp invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 20,444 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 234,262 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 15,749 are held by Schroder Group Incorporated. King Luther Cap Corporation reported 0% stake. Prudential Public Lc owns 4,200 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,720 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 1.12M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 135,400 shares to 236,419 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,290 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

