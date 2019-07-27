As Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) Share Value Rose, Parnassus Investments Boosted Holding; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Bank Of Stockton Has Trimmed by $455,270 Its Position

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 322,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sei Investments Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 593,162 shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aperture Investors, LLC Selects SEI’s Series Trust as Turnkey Operating Platform for Its New World Opportunities Fund – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SEI Investments Co (SEIC) CEO Alfred West on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SEIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Southwest Airlines, Southern Copper, SEI Investments, Forward Air, Cincinnati Financial, and Celsion â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 49,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 251,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 6.53M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. 21,010 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. 27,805 are owned by Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 40,000 shares. Amp Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 42,828 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd invested 0.27% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Numerixs Tech stated it has 3,636 shares. 687,109 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Schroder Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.07% or 159,102 shares in its portfolio. 12,043 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability. Andra Ap holds 105,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. $154,909 worth of stock was bought by KLAUDER PAUL on Tuesday, February 5.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,960 shares to 7.11 million shares, valued at $789.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Management Inc owns 124,240 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 66,390 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 2.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Greatmark Investment Partners holds 4.28% or 252,452 shares. Opus Investment Management accumulated 111,850 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust accumulated 3,837 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt has invested 4.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lvw Advisors Limited Company reported 73,809 shares. Fagan Associates has invested 1.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beacon Fincl has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Corda Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 209,650 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement owns 7,275 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bangor Savings Bank has 21,839 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Da Davidson has invested 0.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).