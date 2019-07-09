As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Share Price Rose, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raised Stake; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Maple Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 79,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $201.16. About 13.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 21,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,251 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 185,616 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC)

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,832 shares to 193,934 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,229 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 1.37M shares or 2.23% of the stock. Gardner Russo Gardner Llc invested in 0% or 2,095 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.60 million shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Natl Ins Co Tx invested in 440,295 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.02% stake. Northside Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 2,214 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 8,388 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Co invested in 87,568 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0.68% or 5,382 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 23,433 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 11.73 million shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schmidt P J Investment invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability has 155,051 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 47,877 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL had bought 3,110 shares worth $154,909.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.