As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Share Price Rose, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lowered Its Position by $8.26 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Share Value Declined, Holder American National Insurance Company Has Cut Its Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 158 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 53,182 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 billion, down from 53,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 227,780 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 20,858 were reported by Miracle Mile Limited. 6,543 are owned by Hrt Fin Ltd Company. First Financial Corp In accumulated 2,365 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Vision Cap owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,991 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc holds 90,780 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. First Personal Fin Services reported 708 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd owns 2,401 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc reported 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 3,958 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Holdings Limited stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfmg reported 3,822 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 25,859 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,925 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 9,161 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank reported 1,063 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 16,921 shares in its portfolio. Jlb And Assocs Inc holds 239,884 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 237,735 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Vanguard Group Inc owns 13.66M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Northern Trust invested in 1.31M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 15,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated owns 203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 7,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Financial Corporation In invested in 0.1% or 2,500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 251,526 shares.