As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Market Valuation Rose, Rdl Financial Has Lifted Holding by $307,736; Ack Asset Management Lifted Stake in Wms (WMS) by $1.01 Billion

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 317,558 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87 billion, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 119,160 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Stockbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 3.56% or 3.76M shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 50,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs accumulated 429,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Lc has invested 0.04% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 37,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Inc invested in 35,285 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Citigroup has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 39,811 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 299,440 shares. Hsbc Public Lc reported 9,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Corp has 49,836 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281,971 shares to 368,029 shares, valued at $4.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaxn by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 11,210 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.38% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 40,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 7,782 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Lc reported 0.26% stake. Westwood Gp accumulated 39,771 shares. Federated Pa reported 535,457 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 245,868 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 7,415 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Com invested in 12,000 shares. Sei accumulated 0.04% or 204,039 shares. Bogle Investment Lp De has 15,052 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Company invested in 46,821 shares. Regions Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 3,437 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 55,888 shares.