As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Skywest (SKYW) Share Price Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $774,860

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 1.55 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 14,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 479,606 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61M, down from 494,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 118,980 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q EPS $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Numerixs Tech Inc has 0.05% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 11,131 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 53,625 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 313,678 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 18,085 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 7,820 shares. Whittier Tru reported 32 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 550,225 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 67,265 shares. Principal Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 9,033 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 12,067 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). State Street reported 1.14M shares.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.57 per share. SKYW’s profit will be $88.09M for 8.23 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by SkyWest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Boston Advisors holds 39,283 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 890 shares. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 142 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 16,417 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Fifth Third National Bank has 7,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 2.40 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 16,168 shares stake. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Com has 0.06% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 301,650 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.03% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The accumulated 33,319 shares.