As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Valuation Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Stake by $1.41 Million; Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Has Cut Stake by $184.71 Million as Share Value Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 965,639 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 1.31M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 313,953 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company reported 482,592 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 32,869 are owned by Aqr Capital Management Lc. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.03% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 93,500 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Capital Group Inc has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Stifel Finance reported 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 450 were reported by City. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.60 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.21% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 746,152 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.02% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 1.44M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Voya Invest Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 22,086 shares.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment announces share deals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull signs flashing on SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JLL Report: East Coast Port Share Of U.S. 20-Foot Box Traffic Neared 49 Percent Last Year – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,525 shares to 172,515 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 100,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,434 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Warburg Pincus Limited invested in 0.61% or 2.79 million shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0% or 496 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. 81.50M shares valued at $530.60 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO. on Friday, March 1. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. had sold 22.50 million shares worth $146.48 million on Wednesday, February 27.