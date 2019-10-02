As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Increased Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Holding by $542,436

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 63,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, down from 65,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $198.71. About 464,119 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-UBS plans to shift some staff to Frankfurt after Brexit-memo; 01/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 11; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT BC CHIEF EXEC. CLUB: LIVE; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs just made its first crypto hire to explore a potential bitcoin trading desk; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman Sachs projects this will force up interest rates; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video); 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 08/05/2018 – Goldman’s Garzarelli Says the ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low (Video); 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-Owned Startup’s Hire Draws Suit From Past Employer

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 94,701 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,649 shares to 26,127 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 1.75% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Metropolitan Life Ins Co accumulated 51,591 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Natl Pension Ser invested in 0.27% or 387,882 shares. Oakworth Inc reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com accumulated 10,957 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 25.54M shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Okumus Fund Management Limited has invested 27.93% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 9,880 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 164,958 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0.02% or 714,631 shares. Ipg Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,070 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 4,738 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 514,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 202,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walthausen And Communications Lc holds 1.83% or 447,449 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 279,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.49M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 758,340 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 81,976 shares. 77,713 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Waddell Reed Financial holds 1.60M shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 57,127 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Jpmorgan Chase owns 25,940 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc invested in 349,119 shares. Tygh Cap reported 0.34% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).