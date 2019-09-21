As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Simcoe Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Ensemble Capital Management Has Raised Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Share Price Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS)

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 284.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 316,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 427,280 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93M, up from 111,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44,860 shares to 541,603 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,143 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Management has 325,725 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,522 shares. Boston Family Office Limited accumulated 7,020 shares. Willis Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 348,100 shares. 15,421 were accumulated by Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 14,578 shares. Highlander Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 269,384 were reported by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Principal Grp owns 5.09 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 96,603 are held by Quantitative Investment Management Limited. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 2,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Whitnell accumulated 14,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 193,050 shares. Marshfield Assocs reported 5.83% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HearAtLast Holdings Acquires 100% of Fast Growing Canadian Start-up Crystal Clear Audio – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal (FAST) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Fast-Growing Gaming Stocks to Buy For Under $20 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,693 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 32 are owned by Whittier. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 62,064 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 18,500 are held by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 81,976 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 1.83M shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 81,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,766 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,407 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street owns 1.17M shares. 2.10M were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.06 million were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Walleye Trading Limited Co owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 14,745 shares.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull signs flashing on SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Sea’s (NYSE:SE) Impressive 141% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons To Like SeaWorld’s Stock – Benzinga” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld Entertainment announces share deals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.