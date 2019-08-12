As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Rose, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.41 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Boosted by $708,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 7.21 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 864,343 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,000 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stifel Finance has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heathbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Lc holds 215,501 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 91,569 were reported by Gam Ag. Beacon owns 113,925 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 8,676 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com accumulated 53,856 shares. 234,404 are held by Badgley Phelps & Bell. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Snow Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,887 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca invested in 91,756 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp holds 384 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ipg Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 5,734 shares or 0% of the stock.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).