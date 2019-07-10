As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Price Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Position; Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $21.79 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 84,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.09 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 87,723 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59M, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 192,119 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (NYSE:RL) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) And Taking A 96% Loss Square On The Chin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 McMullen Michael R. sold $1.31 million worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 17,491 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 1.39M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2,575 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs owns 206,240 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Sivik Glob Limited Liability holds 1.33% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Partner Limited Partnership stated it has 0.52% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 106,320 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 21,087 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc stated it has 21,312 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bamco has 36,399 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc holds 16,255 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 28,510 shares. The New York-based M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 144,566 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.65M for 14.91 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 264,422 shares to 451,296 shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).