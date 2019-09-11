As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Share Value Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Increased by $2.37 Million Its Holding; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Lifted Holding

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 94,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 287,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 192,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 796,481 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 197,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 191,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 8.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt owns 159,251 shares. Motco owns 1,197 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc stated it has 4,182 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 194,720 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 30,627 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 92,611 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,500 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 53,247 shares. Voya Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.71% or 508,615 shares. Webster State Bank N A invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Colrain Ltd Liability Corporation owns 65,481 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 83,465 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citigroup (C) CFO: FICC, Equities Trading Revenue Likely to be Down YOY, Sees Net Interest Revenue Increasing 3%-4% – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,233 shares to 87,567 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 5,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,103 shares, and cut its stake in Total Fina Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 9,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 965,024 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 10,600 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 29,580 shares. Neuberger Berman owns 937,526 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Company owns 16,938 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Cannell Peter B &, New York-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 191,301 shares in its portfolio. Product Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 152,404 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Communications New (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Adventure Island confirms plans for new ride, shares more details – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 29, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull signs flashing on SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons To Like SeaWorld’s Stock – Benzinga” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld Turns to Thrill Rides to Keep the Good Times Rolling – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.