As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Share Value Rose, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.41 Million; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Price Rose While Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $383,080

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 1.49M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 26,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 1.71 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.64 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares to 483,316 shares, valued at $21.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 100,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares to 128,929 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.48 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $3.03M worth of stock was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. HANNON MICHAEL J also sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares.