As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Share Value Rose, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $386,975; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 61.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 15,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 25,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 564,568 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 6 BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 90,942 shares. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $733.16 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 14,319 shares to 350,334 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,079 shares to 10,021 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 49,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Alpha Cap Corp.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.64 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.