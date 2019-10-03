As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Share Price Rose, Pinnacle Associates LTD Lowered Holding by $2.02 Million; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Homrich & Berg Cut Holding by $375,498

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 1,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 11,504 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, down from 13,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $206.27. About 4.02M shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 67,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 842,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.13M, down from 910,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 1.64 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.23 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 165,971 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Michigan-based Exchange Cap Management has invested 1.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Syntal Cap Prtn Limited Co holds 1,422 shares. 13,533 were accumulated by Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Incorporated holds 0.81% or 727,677 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 0.15% or 4,639 shares. Braun Stacey holds 16,499 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Adirondack Trust reported 1.73% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Spirit Of America Corporation New York, New York-based fund reported 7,930 shares. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 4,678 shares. Stock Yards State Bank & Company reported 0.65% stake. Godsey And Gibb Associate has 6,230 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 26 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 156,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (ULST).

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 25.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $111.76M for 4.51 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.88% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,767 shares to 17,905 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Simcoe Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 9.95% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Meeder Asset invested in 5,693 shares. Penn Cap Company Incorporated accumulated 385,851 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc invested in 61,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 81,976 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 290,000 shares. Fairpointe Capital Lc invested in 0.2% or 161,967 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 1.31% or 1.06 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 112,960 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 83,664 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 61,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Cwm Limited Co holds 0% or 300 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 209 shares or 0% of the stock.