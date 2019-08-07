As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Market Value Rose, Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Stake; Baskin Financial Services Holds Position in Markel Corp. Holding (MKL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp. Holding (MKL) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 359 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 9,590 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 9,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp. Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1093. About 307 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 60,817 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Can Avoid SeaWorld and Comcast Theme Park Traps – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). One Trading LP stated it has 235,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 73,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has 17,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 18,085 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 53,625 shares. 57 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 286,284 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 31,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Inv Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,505 shares. City owns 450 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 59,199 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 131,046 shares.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $297,037 activity. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7. 100 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $103,500 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Mngmt LP stated it has 413 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 129,566 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 10,666 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited has 3,517 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn owns 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2 shares. 7,769 are held by Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corporation. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru Com has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Beese Fulmer Inv, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,705 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 623 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 2,573 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Mgmt. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 212 shares stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.13% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 1,773 shares.