As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Market Value Rose, Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $17.23 Million; Torray Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Stake by $384,522 as Market Value Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 29,050 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

Torray Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 33,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.58% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 14.29M shares traded or 83.59% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Incredible Blue Chip Stocks With 6% or Higher Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris-Altria merger talk makes the rounds – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,125 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,045 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

