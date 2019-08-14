As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Amg National Trust Bank Increased Hormel (HRL) Holding

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 1.23M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 2.90M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY) by 7,150 shares to 8,950 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,739 shares, and cut its stake in Home (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 89,601 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd reported 4,992 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 24,686 shares. Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt holds 0.43% or 113,279 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce Incorporated accumulated 192,135 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Comerica National Bank has 445,779 shares. Pggm Investments accumulated 796,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 116,090 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Proshare Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.79 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 139,781 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Aviva Plc holds 103,225 shares. 119 were reported by Earnest Partners Lc. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

