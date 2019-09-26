As Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $354,950; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Lowered Stake by $50.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.65. About 2.04M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 11,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 447,449 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87 million, down from 458,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 568,715 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 174,595 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 19,655 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,700 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 607,316 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 18,447 shares. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.31% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 477 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 421,905 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 9,048 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com reported 1.39M shares stake. Fairpointe Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 161,967 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 527,703 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 24,674 shares. 906,459 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 8,356 shares.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 25.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $111.73 million for 4.63 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.88% EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 135,735 shares to 209,497 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 9,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corporation.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 190.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 427,300 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $272.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

