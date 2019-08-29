As Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Share Price Rose, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Upped Position; New Generation Advisors Lifted Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 168,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41M, up from 895,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 881,576 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EnscoRowan, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Overstock.com Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,872 shares. Contrarius Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.18% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 71,741 shares in its portfolio. 854,029 were accumulated by Hbk L P. Proshare Advsrs Ltd accumulated 63,328 shares or 0% of the stock. Woodstock Corp holds 0.02% or 24,612 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Hartford Fincl Management Inc holds 8,624 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% or 4.16M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 21,500 shares. Timber Hill Limited has invested 0.08% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Td Asset Incorporated reported 10,588 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 172,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Storage by 229,181 shares to 418,429 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 61,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,319 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “SeaWorld Splashes the Competition – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Best Of The SeaWorld Turnaround Is Already Priced Into The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) set to start construction on new HQ – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld: Next Leg Higher Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.