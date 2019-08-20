As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Valuation Rose, Lagoda Investment Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $857,166; Eventide Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $15.93 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.82. About 380,996 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 121,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67M, down from 255,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 154,266 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 14,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $34.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 442,500 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 8,387 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 51,764 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 157 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 22,208 shares. 727,579 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability has 741,837 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 1.23% or 21,900 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 125,993 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Amp Cap Investors reported 13,542 shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 9,814 shares stake. State Street has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

