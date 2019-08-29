As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stock Price Rose, Lagoda Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Saba Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by $10.13 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 20,062 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 141,849 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford Com owns 6.68 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 3.26 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 34,124 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies accumulated 600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). New York-based D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Daiwa Securities Group reported 4,925 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Emory University accumulated 33,368 shares or 1.72% of the stock. 18,500 were reported by Tributary Capital Management Limited. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 2,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 402 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 582,044 shares to 417,956 shares, valued at $23.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co.