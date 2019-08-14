As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Share Value Rose, Emory University Has Cut by $596,483 Its Holding; Geller Family Office Services Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Emory University decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 33,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 41,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 661,322 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 32,000 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 339 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 678,528 shares stake. Susquehanna International Group Llp reported 27,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.11% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,390 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,129 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 6,317 shares. Fairfield Bush And Communication accumulated 11,900 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 95,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

