As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Share Value Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Community Bank Has Increased Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, up from 202,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 763,711 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 134,500 shares to 207,500 shares, valued at $29.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 9,150 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 71,853 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 16,194 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 18,462 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 91,340 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 157,492 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc owns 275 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 10,579 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 373,100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,000 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Lc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Financial Bank stated it has 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burns J W Commerce has invested 4.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,661 shares. 5,372 were reported by Alesco Advisors Llc. Gillespie Robinson Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 186,830 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 663,367 were reported by Mariner Llc. Inv House Limited Com holds 263,788 shares. Torray Ltd invested in 2.41% or 120,367 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 0.32% or 4,258 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap City Co Fl has 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,243 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 499,861 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 113,322 shares.

