As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Share Price Declined, Lagoda Investment Management LP Cut Its Stake by $857,166; Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Boosted Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 6.06M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 763,711 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 16,194 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,390 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Envestnet Asset Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 12,779 shares. British Columbia Inv stated it has 20,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp reported 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.45% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Synovus Financial owns 65 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has 0.17% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cetera Advisor Netwr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Aqr Lc holds 8,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has 17,443 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 4.50 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 193,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

