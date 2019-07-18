As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Market Value Declined, Emory University Trimmed Stake by $596,483; Celgene (CELG) Holder Hikari Power LTD Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 8,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 41,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 1.90 million shares traded or 120.69% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 45,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 5.71 million shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.28 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares to 24,430 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche X (ASHR) by 62,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,800 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).