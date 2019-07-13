As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Exelon (Put) (EXC) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Position by $620,000

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 835,926 shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Put) (EXC) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Exelon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.90 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Farmers & Merchants stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 7,584 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 5,957 shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd accumulated 8,405 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 32,099 shares. Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 0.34% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,028 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 195,204 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Reilly Advsrs Lc reported 2,285 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Schaller Investment Group holds 0.41% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 11,132 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 3,150 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.78 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 253,401 shares to 287,301 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (Call) (NYSE:GIS) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Meeder Asset has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 177,079 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc stated it has 600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 25 shares. Cwm Lc holds 411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 200 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.66% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 1.26M shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Hrt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.02% or 4,450 shares. Strs Ohio owns 4,176 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel neutral on Incyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Sinks Following Q3 Results, Q4 Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics’ Adcetris Progresses Well Amid Competition – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Henry Schein, and Seattle Genetics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,029 shares to 277,206 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.