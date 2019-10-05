As Seattle Genetics Reg (SGEN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lowered Its Stake; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stake by $787,000; Share Price Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg (SGEN) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 15,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 135,374 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 150,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 1.05 million shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $18.56 during the last trading session, reaching $604.39. About 33,994 shares traded or 140.17% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders weight in on ESMO data presentations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Seattle Genetics’ “Growth Is Tracking Well” – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Astellas Announce Submission of BLA to FDA for Enfortumab Vedotin for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Seattle Genetics Stock Jumped Higher Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 108,386 shares to 338,386 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 0.49% or 17,985 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 12,225 shares. 18,115 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & owns 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 10,311 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 0% or 7,437 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 3,235 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 280 shares. Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability Company holds 35,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 25 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0% or 100 shares. Addison Capital Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). D E Shaw & Co Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Bsw Wealth has 426 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Since April 8, 2019, it had 106 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC also bought $37,737 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 3 shares. 726 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 4,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 9,698 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.46% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Eaton Vance reported 5,469 shares stake. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 6,027 shares. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Sg Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,124 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc has 400 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Com owns 2,300 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on October 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Definitive Proxy Statement to Elect Four-Star General Donald G. Cook as Trustee – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wins Finance Holdings leads financial gainers, FlexShopper and ATIF Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Forms Conversion Exploration Committee to Consider C-Corp Conversion – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.