As Seattle Genetics Reg (SGEN) Valuation Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.05 Million; Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Raging Capital Management Increased Its Position by $6.47 Million as Market Value Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg (SGEN) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 15,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 135,374 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 150,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 1.06 million shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 206.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 718,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, up from 348,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 96,823 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raging Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.79% or 1.07M shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 62,700 shares. Gradient Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 46,254 shares. Archon Management Lc accumulated 1.02 million shares. New York-based Paradigm Capital Ny has invested 0.69% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 136,732 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). S Squared Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.21% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Clear Street Ltd Liability Com reported 60,900 shares stake. White Pine Cap Lc owns 217,324 shares. Gabelli And Advisers holds 105,720 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 174,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 19,767 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 249,783 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $50.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Fin has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Weiss Multi holds 0.05% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 28,000 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 189,461 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Spectrum Management Group invested in 460 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 231,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 11,990 shares. Primecap Ca reported 14.16 million shares stake. Rmb Llc invested in 10,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 72,383 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc owns 1.01M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 72,988 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 157,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).