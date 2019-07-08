As Seaspan (SSW) Stock Value Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Boosted Its Holding by $307.69 Million; Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $495,708

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 77.16 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 383,718 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 9.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – DEAL FOR IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan: Implied Enterprise Value of GCI Is Approximately $1.6B; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS TO INVEST EQUITY IN SEASPAN THROUGH EXERCISE OF 2 TRANCHES OF WARRANTS; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 13C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 61,132 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

