As Seaspan (SSW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Increased Its Position; First National Trust Co Increased Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $377,328 as Share Price Declined

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,196 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 102,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 1.41 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 77.16M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 507,225 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 9.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 31/05/2018 – Fairfax CEO Watsa Doubles His Investment in Seaspan (Video); 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINL INVESTS ADDED $500M IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL I; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Fincl Invests Additional $500M in Seaspan, Increasing Total Investment to $1B; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL INVESTS ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL INVESTMENT TO $1 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – ON JULY 16, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE ALL OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX ON FEBRUARY 14, 2018

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 68,231 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,841 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes invested 0.31% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 311,342 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 10,598 were accumulated by Neumann Cap Management Lc. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 2,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc stated it has 25,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 134,654 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Bb&T Corp invested 0.2% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Orrstown Finance Serv reported 12,391 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 49,741 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bridgeway Capital holds 842,902 shares. Nuwave Investment Lc stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,393 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.