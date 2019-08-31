As Seaspan (SSW) Stock Price Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised by $539,208 Its Holding; Gfs Advisors Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Trimmed by $462,000 as Stock Value Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 67,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 964,970 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 897,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 367,323 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Acquires Greater China lntermodal Investments LLC; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL INVESTS ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL INVESTMENT TO $1 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Third 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINL INVESTS ADDED $500M IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL I; 25/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Fourth 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – ON JULY 16, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE ALL OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX ON FEBRUARY 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 575,416 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PVTL, BUD, TEVA and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Craft Brew Alliance Surfs Higher in Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BUD, OMCL, EGBN and GTT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 20.91 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 68,031 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 90,421 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 536,518 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 13,445 were accumulated by Guardian Capital L P. Boston Family Office Ltd owns 6,135 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 10,034 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has invested 6.19% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 209,143 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd reported 7,250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 1,334 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).