As Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Market Value Rose, Holder Chou Associates Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Marshfield Associates Lowered Its Stake in Yum! Brands (YUM) as Market Value Rose

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 323,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 453,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26M, down from 777,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.23 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 91,922 shares traded or 50.47% up from the average. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Barkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oregon Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Cortez Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Louisiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown and Outlet 4Q Loss $33.2M; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in South Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

More notable recent Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Two Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comp down 8.5% for Sears Hometown and Outlet – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. Announces $40 Million Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. Announces Receipt Of Transaction Proposal From Transform Holdco – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). 12 are held by Pnc Gp. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 62,903 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 17,452 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 36,984 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 1.26 million shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0% or 37,217 shares in its portfolio. Chou Associates holds 1.30M shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Nantahala Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.14 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 5,442 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 231,720 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 29,500 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 557,726 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s “Fortressing” Strategy Continues to Limit Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.