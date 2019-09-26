As Sealed Air (SEE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Mrj Capital Lowered Its Holding; Jd Com (JD) Holding Raised by Global Thematic Partners Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 21,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 354,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 332,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 7.19M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 55,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 128,132 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 106,258 shares to 414,270 shares, valued at $57.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 36,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,716 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

