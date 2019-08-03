As Sealed Air (SEE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position; Jcsd Capital Decreased Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by $2.42 Million as Shares Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 146,349 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 267,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 342,420 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 114,223 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 130,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.73% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 3.05 million shares traded or 149.33% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $55.81M for 10.20 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 193,900 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 801,391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 31,715 shares or 0% of the stock. First In holds 9,555 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 151,350 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Us Bancshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 68,318 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 997,996 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 21,325 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 1.66 million shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.08% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 145,277 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 84,581 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 67,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,275 activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8,268 shares to 13,025 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR).