As Sealed Air (SEE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder National Investment Services Has Trimmed Stake by $637,928; Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Position in Ryder System (R) as Shares Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 971,761 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 136.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 11,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The hedge fund held 19,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 316,768 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION-COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, AT A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during Eighth Annual Recognition Event; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Carper: EPW Hearing Statement: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valle; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees MXD Deal Nominally Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 07/04/2018 – Golf-Mcllroy braced for Ryder Cup reunion in battle with Reed; 03/04/2018 – Ryder Acquires MXD Group to Support the Significant Growth in e-Commerce; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 23/04/2018 – Nine dead, 16 hurt by van plowing over Toronto sidewalk -police; 30/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/04/2018 – Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Set for Masters Duel in Ryder Cup Rematch

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares to 20,032 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Sealed Air Stock Is Cheap, But Unattractive – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,316 shares to 3,675 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 24,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,595 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).